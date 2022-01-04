Amarillo EDC releases details on 2022 State of the Economy

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation (EDC) announced the details for its 2022 State of the Economy Luncheon on Tuesday.

According to a news release from the corporation, the annual event will occur Wednesday, Feb. 2 at 11 a.m. in the Heritage Room of the Amarillo Civic Center Complex, located at 401 S. Buchanan. The event is free and open to the public.

Officials from the Amarillo EDC will provide an update on the city’s economic outlook for 2022 during the event, diving into various macro-economic issues and how it impacts the community as a whole. The keynote speaker for the 2022 event is Anne Macy, the Edwards Professor of Finance at West Texas A&M University.

For more information about this year’s event, visit the Amarillo EDC’s website.