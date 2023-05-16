(Editor’s Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of May 16, 2023.)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Economic Development Corporation officials recently announced that Amarillo has been named one of 20 communities “exhibiting excellence in economic development in the United States.”

According to a news release, the Amarillo EDC recently received Site Selection Magazine’s 2023 Mac Conway Award, which celebrates the importance of regional economic development groups that helps promote business climates and jobs.

“I am very proud of our team for winning this prestigious honor,” Kevin Carter, the president and chief executive officer of the Amarillo EDC, said in the release. “To be recognized as a top 20 economic development organization is a testament to the team, our city leaders and our citizens that help make Amarillo a great product to sell. Thank you to Site Selection Magazine for recognizing the AEDC.”

Officials said the award goes to 20 communities throughout the United States and is based on total projects, investment and jobs associated with the projects.

“The Mac Conway Award is not only an honor for the Amarillo EDC but also for our citizens and the companies that have helped grow Amarillo into a prosperous community,” Andrew Hall, the chairman of the Amarillo EDC board, said in the release. “Together, we are putting Amarillo on the map.”