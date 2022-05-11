WASHINGTON D.C. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the United States Department of Commerce recently released information regarding plans for future use of American Rescue Plan Act funds, some of which are expected to come to promote economic development in the city of Amarillo.

According to a news release, the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration is awarding $3.9 million in grants throughout the state of Texas, $2.9 million of which is coming to the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation. The city of McAllen will also receive a $1.5 million grant.

“President Biden is committed to providing communities with the resources they need to recover from the pandemic and build a better America,” Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo said in the release.“These EDA investments will increase capacity for new business growth in Amarillo and McAllen, supporting diverse, robust regional economies.”

According to the release, the $2.4 million grant to the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation will help provide the funding for road, water, and sewer infrastructure to support business expansion at the South Georgia Business Park. The project will be matched with $720,000 in local funds and is expected to create more than 200 jobs and generate around $88 million in private investment.

“Thank you to the Economic Development Administration for this generous grant that will help support business expansion and job growth throughout Texas communities,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said in the release. “This investment in Amarillo and McAllen will create numerous good-paying jobs for hardworking Texans in the Panhandle and in the Rio Grande Valley.”

The projects are being funded through the Economic Development Administration’s Economic Adjustment Assistance program. The goal of these particular American Rescue Plan grants is to support the state of Texas “as it recovers from the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the release said