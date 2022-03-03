AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement from the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation (EDC) on social media, multiple executives joined Texas Governor Greg Abbott and other communities to celebrate the state winning its 10th Governor’s Cup.

Amarillo EDC CEO Kevin Carter, and Cacique Foods, LLC. CEO Gil de Cardenas joined the festivities with others to mark the presentation of the Governor’s Cup from Site Selection Magazine, the EDC noting that it was Texas’ 10th year to receive the award.



via the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation

“This honor marks a decade of economic growth and excellence in the state,” said the EDC.