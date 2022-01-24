Amarillo EDC Annual State of the Economy Luncheon to be rescheduled

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Economic Development Corporation announced it has rescheduled its State of the Economy Luncheon to March 23 at The Embassy Suites on 550 S. Buchanan St at 11 a.m.

According to the AEDC, it had rescheduled the luncheon due to the COVID-19 infection rate in Amarillo.

The AEDC said the event will provide an update on Amarillo’s economic outlook and a deep dive into macroeconomic issues and headlining the event is Dr. Anne Macy, Edwards Professor of Finance at West Texas A&M University.

Those wanting to reserve a spot and learn about the event can find that information on the AEDC website.