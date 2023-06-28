AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Economic Development Corporation announced Wednesday that it has entered a public-private partnership with Plant Agricultural Systems, coming after the Amarillo City Council approved a location incentive agreement with the company earlier this year.

According to a news release from the Amarillo EDC, Plant Agricultural Systems is a company that helps deliver physical and digital infrastructure to help support local fresh produce demand throughout the world.

Officials said that the Amarillo project is expected to include the development of various controlled environment agriculture production facilities on 400 acres at the Centerpoint East site near Highway 60 and Parsley Road. At the Amarillo location, fresh produce, including leafy greens and tomatoes, will be produced using hydroponic technology.

According to the release, the company will deploy a projected $510 million in capital expenditure for the project, giving them the ability to scale up operations over seven years and employ more than 700 full-time employees on a $35 million payroll.

The company will also have an additional 800 acres in Lubbock. The release said that the Amarillo EDC worked with the Lubbock Economic Development Alliance to help bring this company to the region.

“We are excited about the decision by PLANT-AS to locate in Amarillo and Lubbock. The West Texas region plays a significant role in providing food for the nation, and I believe it was extremely important for our communities to work together on this project,” Kevin Carter, the president and chief executive officer of the Amarillo EDC, said in the release. “Congratulations to Lubbock and Amarillo on what I see as a huge win for our area.”

Officials with the Amarillo EDC said in the release that they expect operations to begin around 24 months after the closing occurs.

“The end-to-end impact PLANT-AS will have on existing food systems begins with the agricultural process and extends all the way through the consumer experience,” Plant Director of Global Brand Representation Sara Gaul said in the release. “We are thrilled to be a part of the economic growth in West Texas. Together, we are building infrastructure for the future, and people are at the core of everything.”