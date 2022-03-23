AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation (EDC) announced during Wednesday’s State of the Economy that it is adding a new job-matching platform on its Take Root in Amarillo website.

According to a news release from the Amarillo EDC, the organization recently announced a new “Job Up” platform integration to the Take Root in Amarillo website. The “Job Up” platform uses GoGig software to allow job seekers and employers to be matched anonymously.

Officials said the software gives career advancement opportunities, allowing those who are unemployed, underemployed, overqualified and passive job seekers to benefit without unconscious bias or jeopardizing their current position.

“We’ve heard from employers that they’d rather have a few qualified applicants than several unqualified ones, this platform will help employers reach more qualified applicants,” Kevin Carter, president and chief executive officer of the Amarillo EDC, said in the release. “We hope that this upgrade makes filling job positions more efficient for both the job seeker and the company.”

Officials with the Amarillo EDC, in partnership with Workforce Solutions Panhandle, are hosting a free training event with the platform at 11:30 a.m. April 5 in the Amarillo National Bank Skyline Room, located on the 16th floor of 410 S. Taylor St. Chris Hodges, the founder and chief executive officer of the GoGig platform, will be the speaker.

“I believe that Job Up and the Take Root website as a whole will help us attract new workforce to Amarillo,” Sabrina Meck Perez, the Amarillo EDC’s director of workforce attraction and retention, said in the release. “This website will be a one-stop-shop for all things Amarillo. We heard from our local employers and listened, this platform can be integrated into any company’s hiring process, easily. This is a great partnership with Workforce Solutions Panhandle to assist area employers to invite talent to take root and job up in Amarillo.”

The Job Up platform is now available on the Take Root In Amarillo website.