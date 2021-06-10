Amarillo Economic Development Council wins 2021 Workforce Excellence Award

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Economic Development Council (AEDC) is among the recipients of the Texas Economic Development Council’s (TEDC) 2021 Workforce Excellence Award.

Announced by the TEDC, a total of 12 nominees were recognized for their workforce projects.

Describing the program, TEDC said the Workforce Excellence Award is meant to recognize “exceptional contributions by a Texas community or region that has implemented successful workforce initiatives.” Members of its Workforce Development Committee scored applications from nominees based on “innovativeness, transferability, community commitment and leverage, measured objectives, and secondary benefits.”

The 2021 Workforce Excellence Award recipients:

Population less than 15,000 : Hillsboro EDC

: Hillsboro EDC Population 15,001 – 40,000: Seguin EDC

Seguin EDC Population 40,001 – 100,000: Temple EDC

Temple EDC Population 100,001 – 250,000: Amarillo EDC

Amarillo EDC Population 250,001 and Above: San Antonio EDC

San Antonio EDC Regional: Workforce Solutions Greater Dallas

“Our TEDC’s Workforce Excellence Award is one of the ways in which our organization honors the

outstanding work done by our communities and regions, their leaders, and their economic development professionals in the area of workforce development,” noted Carlton Schwab, President/CEO of the TEDC.

The Amarillo EDC was noted as recognized because of the Take Root in Amarillo initiative. The website aims to give businesses, job seekers, students, and individuals looking to learn more a look into the cultural, economic, and social benefits of living and working in Amarillo. As an employment resource, it has a live job board section where employers can post local job opportunities that offer a salary of at least $45,000 a year. Additionally, local companies post internship positions for students and community members.

“We’re honored to be recognized by TEDC for our Take Root In Amarillo initiative,” Kevin Carter,

President & CEO of the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation, said. “Take Root In Amarillo is

an effective workforce program because it has the ability to be utilized by community partners in

order to promote talent recruitment, talent retention, and economic development in the Amarillo

area. Since its launch in 2020, Take Root In Amarillo has become an integral tool in our business

attraction efforts.”

“The Take Root In Amarillo initiative has been an extremely beneficial tool in our talent attraction

efforts, especially during a year like 2020,” Sabrina Meck Perez, Director of Workforce Attraction &

Retention of the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation, said. “As cities across America

essentially closed businesses, work for many became remote and talent was more inclined than

previous years to relocate. Take Root In Amarillo allowed the rural Panhandle area and mid-sized city of Amarillo to continue to reach talent who were considering relocating to a place that better served their needs during a pandemic.”

Since its launch, the job board has reported 342 new job postings from 21 local companies, resulting in 1,135 job views, 103 clicks, and five applications sent through the job portal.