Amarillo Economic Development Corporation provides update on Amazon and Cacique

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — President and CEO of the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation Kevin Carter provided an update on two businesses that are coming to Amarillo this year.

Carter said both Amazon and Cacique are on track to open this year. Cacique is aiming for an operational date in the fourth quarter and Amazon is aiming for an opening date in early April.

He said Cacique is looking at hiring 200 employees in the beginning, and then slowly expanding. Carter added that Amazon is looking at hiring over 500 people full-time employees to work at the fulfillment center that will specialize in picking, packing, and shipping large items including furniture, outdoor equipment, and appliances.

He said Amazon typically hires six to seven weeks before the operational date.

“The full time in the Amazon world is 30 plus hours. You get full benefits at 30 hours, it’s a great way. If you don’t want to work the whole 40 hours, you can have benefits at 30,” said Carter.

Carter added they have already started the process of introducing Amarillo to Cacique to possibly recruit workers here.

Carter added that there is a concern in filling those jobs with both Cacique and Amazon, but he said they are working with several community outlets to help with getting individuals back into the workforce.

We also reached out to Amazon and Cacique for an update on their hiring processes and we have not heard back at this time.