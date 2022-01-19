Amarillo Economic Development Corporation hosts meeting, invites public comment

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Economic Development Corporation announced a scheduled meeting for 9 a.m. Wednesday, and released the agenda for the event. The corporation is expected to meet in the First Bank Southwest Tower at 600 S. Tyler Street, Suite 1600.

According to the agenda, the meeting was planned to include an opportunity for members of the public to give comments, an executive session for the corporation to discuss a number of manufacturing and transportation projects as well as the purchase of property in Northeast Amarillo, and the presentation of a quarterly investment report.

Included in discussions for possible real estate purchases, according to the corporation’s meeting agenda, was the possible purchase of property on US Highway 60 and Parsley Road for around $6.65 million. While it was unclear what the property would be used for in the agenda information, the land in question is north of the East Campus of Amarillo College.