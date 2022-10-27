AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Economic Development Corporation received a 2022 Community Economic Development Award from the Texas Economic Development Council at an Oct. 20 conference, according to a published announcement. The award recognized the Amarillo EDC for local and statewide economic contributions.

As described by the Amarillo EDC, the 2022 CEDA awards were meant to highlight “exceptional contributions of TEDC member cities toward the economic vitality of their communities and the state of Texas through creativity, leadership, and partnership” related to business performance and community improvements. The CEDA committee reviewed nominees on criteria such as innovativeness, transferability, community commitment and leverage, measured objectives, and secondary benefits.

Split into six population categories, the 2022 CEDA recipients included:

Population Less than 10,000 – City of Navasota

Population 10,001 to 20,000 – Taylor Economic Development Corporation

Population 20,001 to 50,000 – Sherman Economic Development Corporation

Population 50,001 to 100,000 – Temple Economic Development Corporation

Population 100,001 to 250,000 – Amarillo Economic Development Corporation

Population 250,001 and above – Borderplex Alliance

“This award is such an honor because it recognizes our team’s work on the project with Cacique Foods in 2021.” Kevin Carter, the president & CEO of the Amarillo EDC, said in the release. “Pivoting and adapting from the pandemic, the project with Cacique exemplified why doing business in Texas, particularly in Amarillo, is the best way to grow an organization and ensure its legacy of success.”

As noted in previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Cacique Foods broke ground on a new dairy processing facility in Southwest Amarillo in 2021. According to company officials at the time, the new facility was meant to aid in an expansion to the rest of the US from where it is currently centered in California. The company also hosted an informational session for interested job seekers in the Amarillo area in July 2022, ahead of the facility’s opening.

The Amarillo EDC received its award in the wake of a solid economic September for the city. According to the Texas Workforce Commission, Amarillo has continued to lead Texas with the lowest unemployment rate.