Amarillo Economic Development Co. to host annual ‘Intern Experience: Uncover Amarillo’ program

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Economic Development Co. (EDC) is set to host their third-annual “Intern Experience: Uncover Amarillo,” which aims to show college-age interns what Amarillo has to offer through community events, according to a news release from Amarillo EDC.

Sabrina Meck Perez, Amarillo EDC Director of Workforce Attraction & Retention, explained the importance of the event.

“We are uncovering what Amarillo can really offer students for both their personal lives and professional goals. The interns always gain a new and positive perspective of Amarillo after attending these events,” Perez said. ““Employers work so hard to provide valuable internships. We want to support businesses in retaining that talent by helping the interns put down roots in our community.”

According to the release, the program will bring college-age interns together for a variety of events over the summer that will give them the opportunity to see unique locations and qualities of Amarillo, such as a kick-off event and a downtown restaurant crawl.

The goal, according to the Amarillo EDC, is to allow interns to meet new people and connect with other area young professionals.

“As an organization, we want to both attract new workforce to our community and retain the workers we already have,” Kevin Carter, President & CEO of the Amarillo EDC said. “The program was very successful last year, we received positive feedback from both the interns and employers. We’re excited for this initiative to become a staple in forming our future workforce.”

Alyssa, a 20-year-old Texas A&M student from Austin and a participant from last years, described her experience with the program.



“It’s cuter here than I imagined it to be. There’s pretty much everything you could ever want nearby and accessible! I’ve had a great experience with my internship at Bell and honestly would jump at the chance post-graduation to live here and start my career here. Plus, from what I’ve seen, the cost of living and housing is super appealing!”

The program is now open to the public, according to the release, and companies can call the Amarillo EDC for more information or to register their company in the program here. Registration for the 2021 program closes Thursday, June 17.