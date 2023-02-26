AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department released information regarding the Amarillo Emergency Communications Center experiencing trouble with phone lines due to windy weather.

According to an APD press release, the Amarillo ECC is currently working with the phone company to resolve the issue.

Officials said if residents call and get disconnected, they will call back. AECC asks residents to be patient while this issue is being resolved.

APD added that the phone line for police services is open if needed by residents.

