AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Public Library announced that its East Branch, located at 2232 SE 27th Ave., will be closed through the rest of the week because of a water line break.

According to a post made on the library’s Facebook page, officials initially said that the branch would be closed through Wednesday. However, in an updated post, they said the repair to the break in the water line “is more complicated and labor-intensive than originally anticipated and will involve a rerouting of the line.”

“Unfortunately, that means the branch will remain closed until Monday at the earliest,” the post reads. “We appreciate your patience and apologize for the inconvenience.”

Hours of operation and locations for the other branches in the Amarillo Public Library system can be found on its website.