AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from Amarillo Dragway announced a media tour featuring Ray Kelly starting Thursday, Sept. 15 followed by “Match Race Madness” which will take place Friday and Saturday, Sept. 16 and 17.

Amarillo Dragway said they will make stops throughout Amarillo with Kelly and his powerful Game X Change Jet Dragster from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The times and locations to see Kelly include:

Around 9:00 a.m. at the 806 Sports Radio, located at 301 S Polk St # 100.

Around 10:00 a.m. at the Advo Companies, located at 5241 S Washington St.

Around 11:00 a.m. at the Amarillo Fire Station 5, located at 3200 S Washington St.

Around 11:30 a.m. at the Amarillo Convention & Visitors Bureau, located at 1000 S Polk St.

Around 1:00 p.m. at the AmTech Career Academy, located at 3601 Plains Blvd.

Around 3:00 p.m. at the Amarillo Area Motorsports Hall of Fame & Museum, located at 14501 I-27.

“The jet dragster on display generates 5,000 pounds of thrust or roughly 10,000 horsepower with a top speed well in excess of 300 MPH,” said Pilot Ray Kelly. “We are excited to show Amarillo this amazing piece of engineering today and put on a show this weekend at Amarillo Dragway.”

According to the press release, Friday will kick off “Match Race Madness” around 6 p.m. and on Saturday around noon. The professional drag race show on Friday starts at 8 p.m. and on Saturday at 6 p.m. Friday night Cameron James Smith and the Band Monarch perform live. Saturday night Touching Voodoo around 9 p.m. in the pits.

Officials stated that this is a family-friendly event kids 12 and under will get in free, and parking will also be free. Amarillo Dragway said adults’ admissions are priced at $20 on Friday night and $25 on Saturday.

Photo by: Amarillo Dragway

For more information on the Amarillo Dragway media tour visit, here.