AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Roman Catholic Diocese of Amarillo recently announced that Tuesday is the last day for members of the community to reserve a seat or a table for the 25th annual Respect Life Banquet, scheduled for Sunday.

According to a news release from the diocese, the banquet will be hosted at 4:30 p.m. Sunday in the Heritage Room of the Amarillo Civic Center Complex, located at 401 S Buchanan. Ray Guarendi, a Catholic Radio and Television host, author and clinical psychologist, is expected to be the keynote speaker for the event.

Tickets for the banquet are $50 a person or $500 for a table of eight. According to the release, those who want to make reservations for the banquet are asked to call the Family Life Office at 806-414-1059 or visit the diocese’s website.