Amarillo dental providers donate $100,000 of dental work to help local community

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery (AOMS) and Full Smile Dental are join forces with Amarillo ISD”s Dental Program and AMTech Career Academy to donate $100,000 of dental work and procedures to the local community.

Residents in the Amarillo community will have the opportunity to receive dental care free of charge, Friday, Sept. 24 through Saturday, Sept. 25 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and located at Amarillo Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, 5051 S. Soncy Road.

According to AOMS, the donation is part of a two-day event called Full Smile Foundation Days, which aims to help the community during the pandemic and “bring brighter smiles and oral health to those in financial need of restorative care to improve quality of life.”