AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Organizers with Pray the City released information on the 2024 Amarillo Day of Prayer, giving community members the opportunity to gather together to pray for the city and regional communities on Feb. 29.

Organizers detailed that the “ONE God, City, Family” themed prayer will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 29 at the Civic Center Grand Plaza, located at 401 South Buchanan.

The event, organizers noted, will begin with a time of worship from Hillside Christian Church and the program will focus on the following four aspects that will be prayed for by leaders that represent different areas of the city:

Adoration

Confessions

Thanksgiving

Supplication

Attendees will then have the chance to gather together in groups and pray for each specific area with local leaders and volunteers.