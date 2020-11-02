Amarillo Crime Stoppers Stolen Auto Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Amarillo Crime Stoppers needs help locating a 2013 white Chevrolet 3500 pickup for this week’s “Stolen Auto Day”.

According to APD the vehicle was reported stolen from the 3900 block of Canyon Dr. on Monday Oct. 26.

The vehicle should display Texas license HCP-3352, the last six of the VIN are 123013, and the truck had a “Discount Fence Company” logo on both doors.

APD says, if you know the location of this vehicle or know who stole it, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400, you can also submit your tip by using the P3 tips app.

APD also says that if your anonymous tip lead to the recovery and/or arrest of the suspect you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers reminds locals to ‘Say It Here’.

