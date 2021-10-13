Amarillo Crime Stoppers wins multiple awards at Texas Crime Stoppers Conference

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Crime Stoppers celebrated big wins at the Texas Crime Stoppers 32nd Conference on Tuesday, Oct. 12.

According to a Facebook post by the Amarillo Police Department, the Amarillo Crime Stoppers won the 2020 Productivity Award for Greatest Dollar Recovery and Most Cases Cleared for populations 200,001 to 350,000.







In addition, the post stated that Amarillo Crime Stoppers Coordinator Corporal Scott Welling was named the 2021 Crime Stoppers Coordinator of the year.