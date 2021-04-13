Amarillo Crime Stoppers to host annual ‘Shred It Day’ on April 17

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Crime Stoppers announced its 14th annual ‘Shred It Day’ to help the public protect their identities.

According to the Amarillo Crime Stoppers, on April 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., individuals can bring their documents to Market Street United located at 2530 S. Georgia Street and shred important information that you want to protect from thieves.

The Crime Stoppers said they will take up to 4 bags or boxes and will recycle the paper to help “save trees and decrease the energy waste.”

For more information on the Amarillo Crime Stoppers visit www.amapolice.org.