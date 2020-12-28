Amarillo Crime Stoppers ‘Stolen Auto Day’ – Two stolen trailers, one UTV

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers are asking for help locating two stolen trailers and a UTV for this week’s “Stolen Auto Day”.

The two trailers and the UTV were reported stolen between Dec. 13 – 15 from east of Skellytown in Carson County, said the APD.

The first trailer was reported by APD as a white 2000 Homemade 5’x10′ trailer, TX license 84168H. This trailer was equipped with 2 – 6′ side truck tool boxes, and 1- 4’x2′ toolbox. The next trailer was a black 2008 Big Tex 6’x10′ trailer with a 3′ folding ramp, TX license 425261J. Finally, there was a Green 2008 Polaris Ranger 4×4, 500EFI. The Ranger had an orange bubble light mounted to the top and a plastic toolbox in the bed.



Amarillo Crime Stoppers asked for those knowing the location of these items or who stole them to call 806-374-4400. Tips can also be submitted by using the P3 Tips App.

APD said that a tip leading to the recovery of the items and/or arrest of the suspect could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers reminds everyone to, “Say It Here.”