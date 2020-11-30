Amarillo Crime Stoppers – Stolen Auto Day Nov. 30

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers have announced this week’s pick for “Stolen Auto Day” is a 2018 blue Subaru Impreza.

APD says the vehicle was reported stolen from the 6200 block of Oxbow Trl. on Monday, Nov. 23.

The vehicle is reported to display Texas Purple Heart License DV0-1259 and the last six of the VIN are 707969.

Tips for the location of the vehicle or the person who stole it should be turned in to Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit your tip by using the P3 tips app.

APD says a tip leading to the recovery of the vehicle and/or the arrest of the suspect could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers reminds residents to “Say It Here.”