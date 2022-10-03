Update (9:45 a.m.)

The Amarillo Crime Stoppers announced that the 2022 grey Ram 2500 has reportedly been recovered.

Original

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help finding a 2022 grey Ram 2500 for this week’s “Stolen Auto Day,” which was reported stolen on Thursday, Sept. 22.

According to Crime Stoppers, the truck was reported stolen from the 7700 block of I-40 E. It should display a Texas license, 7DV-1075, and the last six of the VIN are 143921. In addition, the truck has a black grill and black wheels.

If you know the location of this vehicle or know who stole it, officials asked that you call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. Officials said that you could also submit your tip by using the P3 tips app.

The Crime Stoppers stated that if your anonymous tip leads to the recovery and/or the arrest of the suspect you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.