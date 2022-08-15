AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help in finding a 2021 grey Honda HR-V for this week’s “Stolen Auto Day” which was reported stolen earlier this month in west Amarillo.

According to Crime Stoppers, the truck was reported stolen from the 8400 block of I-40E on August 11. It should display Texas License, PNF-4691, and the last six of the VIN are 749297.

If individuals know the location of this vehicle or know who stole it, they are asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. Officials said that individuals can also submit your tip by using the P3 tips app.

The Crime Stoppers stated that if an anonymous tip leads to the recovery and/or the arrest of the suspect, a person could earn a reward of up to $1,000.