Amarillo Crime Stoppers ‘Stolen Auto Day’ – 2020 Kia Stinger

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers are asking for help locating a 2020 grey Kia Stinger for this week’s “Stolen Auto Day”.

The Amarillo Police Department said the car was reported stolen from the 1900 block of I-40 E. on Friday, Jan. 1. The vehicle should display Texas license GR55PM and the last six of the VIN are 077824.

If you know the location of this vehicle or know who stole it, the Amarillo Crime Stoppers ask for a call at 806-374-4400. Tips can also be submitted online or by using the P3 Tips app.

A tip leading to the recovery of the vehicle and/or the arrest of the suspect, according to APD, could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

The Amarillo Crime Stoppers ask residents to, “Say It Here.”