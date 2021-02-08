Amarillo Crime Stoppers ‘Stolen Auto Day’ – 2020 Kia Optima

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers are asking for help find a 2020 black Kia Optima for this week’s “Stolen Auto Day”.

This vehicle was reported stolen from the 400 block of S. Alabama on Wednesday, Feb. 3. The vehicle should display Texas license PBR-6360 and the last six of the VIN are 384576.

If you know the location of this vehicle or know who stole it, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit your tip by using the P3 tips app.

According to the Amarillo Crime Stoppers, if your anonymous tip leads to the recovery and/or the arrest of the suspect you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

Remember to “Say It Here” with Amarillo Crime Stoppers.