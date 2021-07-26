Amarillo Crime Stoppers ‘Stolen Auto Day’ – 2019 Wells Cargo trailer

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help finding a 2019 yellow Wells Cargo trailer which was reported stolen on Saturday, July 24.

According to the Crime Stoppers, the trailer was stolen from the 3400 block of South Polk. It should display Texas license 347812K and the last six of the VIN are 000932. The trailer is white in color under the wrap.

If you know the location of this vehicle or know who stole it, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit your tip by using the P3 tips app.

According to the Crime Stoppers, if your anonymous tip leads to the recovery and/or the arrest of the suspect you could earn a reward of up to $1,000. “Say It Here” with Amarillo Crime Stoppers.