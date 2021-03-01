Amarillo Crime Stoppers ‘Stolen Auto Day’ – 2019 VW Tiguan

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help locating a 2019 black Volkswagen Tiguan for this week’s “Stolen Auto Day”.

This vehicle was reported stolen from the 1100 block of Amarillo Blvd. E. on Friday Feb. 26. The vehicle should display Texas license MPN-7261 and the last six of the VIN are 172820.

If you know the location of this vehicle or know who stole it, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit your tip by using the P3 tips app.

According to the Crime Stoppers, if your anonymous tip leads to the recovery and/or the arrest of the suspect you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

“Say It Here” with Amarillo Crime Stoppers.