Amarillo Crime Stoppers ‘Stolen Auto Day’ – 2019 Kawasaki W-800

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers asks the community for help finding a 2019 Kawasaki W-800 motorcycle, reported stolen earlier this morning (May 10).

According to the Crime Stoppers, the motorcycle was reported stolen from the 2800 block of Lometa Dr. It should display Texas license 380-H4Z and the last six of the VIN are 000336.

If you know the location of this vehicle or know who stole it, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit your tip by using the P3 tips app.

Said the Crime Stoppers, if your anonymous tip leads to the recovery and/or the arrest of the suspect you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

“Say It Here” with Amarillo Crime Stoppers.