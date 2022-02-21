AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help finding a 2019 red Ford F-250, reported stolen on Monday, Feb. 14.

According to the Crime Stoppers, the car was stolen from the 500 block of S. Polk. It should display Texas License, MLB-3372, and the last six of the VIN are D81328.

If you know the location of this car or know who stole it, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit your tip by using the P3 tips app.

The Crime Stoppers stated that if your anonymous tip leads to the recovery and/or the arrest of the suspect you could earn a reward of up to $1,000. “Say It Here” with Amarillo Crime Stoppers.