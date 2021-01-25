Amarillo Crime Stoppers ‘Stolen Auto Day’ – 2018 Toyota 4Runner

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers announced this week’s ‘Stolen Auto Day’ is a 2018 Toyota 4Runner.

The vehicle was reported from the 500 block of S. Carolina St. on Friday, said Amarillo Crime Stoppers. The vehicle should display Texas license MCL-9057 and the last six of the VIN are 571443.

If you know the location of the vehicle or who stole it, the Amarillo Crime Stoppers ask for a call at 806-374-4400. Tips can also be submitted through the P3 Tips app.

A tip leading to the recovery of the vehicle and/or arrest of the suspect, said the Amarillo Crime Stoppers, could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers reminds everyone to, “Say It Here.”