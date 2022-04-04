AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help finding a 2018 grey Ford Fiesta, for this week’s “Stolen Auto Day,” reported stolen on Sunday, April 3.

According to Crime Stoppers, the car was stolen from the 3500 block of SW 45th Ave. It should display Texas License, PDW-1258, and the last six of the VIN are 112796.

If you know the location of this car or know who stole it, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. Officials said that you can also submit your tip by using the P3 tips app.

The Crime Stoppers stated that if your anonymous tip leads to the recovery and/or the arrest of the suspect you could earn a reward of up to $1,000. “Say It Here” with Amarillo Crime Stoppers.