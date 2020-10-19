Amarillo Crime Stoppers: Stolen Auto Day – 2018 Chevrolet Trax

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Amarillo Crime Stoppers’ pick for this week’s ‘Stolen Auto Day’ is a white 2018 Chevrolet Trax.

The vehicle, says APD, was reported stolen from the 1600 block of Dale Street on Friday, Oct. 9.

The vehicle should display the Texas license plate KRS-8770, and the last six numbers of the VIN are 565121.

Tips for the location of the vehicle or the person who stole it can be reported to Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400, or through the P3 Tips App.

Tips leading to the recovery of the vehicle and/or the arrest of the suspect could earn a reward of up to $1,000, according to APD.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers reminds residents to, “Say It Here”.

More from MyHighPlains.com: