Amarillo Crime Stoppers ‘Stolen Auto Day’ – 2018 Buick Enclave

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers are asking for help finding a 2018 Buick Enclave, reported stolen from the 7400 block of W. Amarillo Blvd. on Saturday.
According to the Amarillo Police Department, the vehicle should display Texas license KWN-6761 and the last six of the VIN are 282162.
If you know the location of this vehicle or know who stole it, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit your tip by using the P3 tips app.
According to APD, if your anonymous tip leads to the recovery and/or the arrest of the suspect you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.
“Say It Here” with Amarillo Crime Stoppers.
