Amarillo Crime Stoppers ‘Stolen Auto Day’ – 2017 Lexus LE 350

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help locating a gold 2017 Lexus LE 350 for this week’s “Stolen Auto Day”.

This vehicle was reported stolen from the 4500 block of S. Soncy on Tuesday, April 20. The vehicle did not have a tag displayed at the time of the theft and the last six of the VIN are 067537.

If you know the location of this vehicle or know who stole it, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit your tip by using the P3 tips app. If your anonymous tip leads to the recovery and/or the arrest of the suspect, the Amarillo Crime Stoppers said you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

“Say It Here” with Amarillo Crime Stoppers.