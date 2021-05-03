Amarillo Crime Stoppers ‘Stolen Auto Day’ – 2016 Ram Pickup

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help finding a blue 2016 Ram 1500 pickup. This vehicle was reported stolen from the 6700 block of Hollywood on Friday, April 30.

The pickup, said APD, should display US Government license A38-1999 and the last six of the VIN are 157573.

If you know the location of this vehicle or know who stole it, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit your tip by using the P3 tips app.

If your anonymous tip leads to the recovery and/or the arrest of the suspect, the APD said you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

