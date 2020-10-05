Amarillo Crime Stoppers Stolen Auto Day: 2016 Nissan Altima

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help locating a 2016 blue / gray Nissan Altima for this week’s “Stolen Auto Day”.

The vehicle was reported stolen from 10th Avenue on Sunday, Oct. 4.

According to APD, the vehicle should display Texas license HNL-9255 and the last six numbers of the VIN are 348167.

With information on the vehicle’s location, or about who stole it, please call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806 374-4400. Tips can also be submitted through the P3 tips app.

A tip leading to the recovery of the vehicle and/or the arrest of the suspect could earn a reward of up to $1,000, APD says.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers reminds locals to “Say It Here”.

