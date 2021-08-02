Amarillo Crime Stoppers ‘Stolen Auto Day’ – 2016 New Holland tractor

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help finding a blue 2016 New Holland Workmaster 60 tractor which was reported stolen on Tuesday, July 27.

According to the Crime Stoppers, the trailer was stolen from the 100 block of South Manhattan and the tractor has a front bucket attachment.

If you know the location of this vehicle or know who stole it, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit your tip by using the P3 tips app.

According to the Crime Stoppers, if your anonymous tip leads to the recovery and/or the arrest of the suspect you could earn a reward of up to $1,000. “Say It Here” with Amarillo Crime Stoppers.