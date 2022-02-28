AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help finding a 2016 red Kawasaki Ninja 650, for this weeks “Stolen Auto Day,” reported stolen on Thursday, Feb. 17.

According to the Crime Stoppers, the car was stolen from the 1200 block of Casa Grande St. It should display Texas License, 4GT-607, and the last six of the VIN are A29153.

If you know the location of this car or know who stole it, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit your tip by using the P3 tips app.

The Crime Stoppers stated that if your anonymous tip leads to the recovery and/or the arrest of the suspect you could earn a reward of up to $1,000. “Say It Here” with Amarillo Crime Stoppers.