Amarillo Crime Stoppers ‘Stolen Auto Day’ – 2016 Chevrolet Silverado

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help finding an black 2016 Chevrolet Silverado, which was reported stolen on Sunday, Oct. 31.

According to Crime Stoppers, the truck was stolen from the 5700 block of Barrington Ct. It should display Texas License, LGZ-8010, and the last six of the VIN are 324078.

If you know the location of this vehicle or know who stole it, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit your tip by using the P3 tips app.

According to the Crime Stoppers, if your anonymous tip leads to the recovery and/or the arrest of the suspect you could earn a reward of up to $1,000. “Say It Here” with Amarillo Crime Stoppers.