AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help in finding a 2014 blue Ram 1500 for this week’s “Stolen Auto Day” which was reported stolen on Saturday, July 23.

According to Crime Stoppers, the truck was stolen from the 2700 block of S. Roosevelt. It should display Texas License, NCZ-0521, and the last six of the VIN are 261489.

If you know the location of this vehicle or know who stole it, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. Officials said that you can also submit your tip by using the P3 tips app.

The Crime Stoppers stated that if your anonymous tip leads to the recovery and/or the arrest of the suspect you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.