Amarillo Crime Stoppers ‘Stolen Auto Day’ – 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help finding a 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe, reported stolen from the 1800 block of Wisdom yesterday.

Said the Amarillo Crime Stoppers, the vehicle should display Texas license NBZ-1294 and the last six of the VIN are 201938.

If you know the location of this vehicle or know who stole it, the Amarillo Crime Stoppers asked for a call at 806-374-4400. You can also submit your tip by using the P3 tips app.

An anonymous tip that leads to the recovery and/or the arrest of the suspect, said Amarillo Crime Stoppers, could earn a reward of up to $1,000. “Say It Here” with Amarillo Crime Stoppers.