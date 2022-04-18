AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help finding a 2014 silver GMC Yukon for this week’s “Stolen Auto Day,” reported stolen on Tuesday, April 12.

According to Crime Stoppers, the car was stolen from the 2400 block of south Soncy. It should display Texas License, NVF-7889, and the last six of the VIN are 200623.

If you know the location of this car or know who stole it, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. Officials said that you can also submit your tip by using the P3 tips app.

The Crime Stoppers stated that if your anonymous tip leads to the recovery and/or the arrest of the suspect you could earn a reward of up to $1,000. “Say It Here” with Amarillo Crime Stoppers.