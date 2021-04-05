Amarillo Crime Stoppers ‘Stolen Auto Day’ – 2013 GMC 3500

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers are asking for help locating a white 2013 GMC 3500 pickup for this week’s “Stolen Auto Day”.

The Amarillo Crime Stoppers said that this vehicle was reported stolen from the 3300 block of Eddy on Friday, April 2. The vehicle should display Texas license DDW-2030 and the last six of the VIN are 145755.

The truck is described as having a large water tank and “Anchor” decals on both doors.

If you know the location of this vehicle or know who stole it, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit your tip by using the P3 tips app.

According to the Amarillo Police Department, if your anonymous tip leads to the recovery and/or the arrest of the suspect you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

“Say It Here” with Amarillo Crime Stoppers.