Amarillo Crime Stoppers ‘Stolen Auto Day’ – 2013 Chevrolet Cruze

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help locating a 2013 blue Chevrolet Cruze for this week’s “Stolen Auto Day”.

This vehicle was reported stolen from the 2300 block of S. Georgia St. on Saturday, March 6. The vehicle should display Texas license LDW-7174 and the last six of the VIN are 293788.

If you know the location of this vehicle or know who stole it, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit your tip by using the P3 tips app.

If your anonymous tip leads to the recovery and/or the arrest of the suspect, APD said that you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

“Say It Here” with Amarillo Crime Stoppers.