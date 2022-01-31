AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help finding a 2012 silver Nissan Xtera, which was reported stolen on Saturday, Jan 29.

According to the Crime Stoppers, the car was stolen from the 1500 block of S. Rosemont. It should display Texas License, LDW-6505, and the last six of the VIN are 525991.

If you know the location of this car or know who stole it, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit your tip by using the P3 tips app.

The Crime Stoppers stated that if your anonymous tip leads to the recovery and/or the arrest of the suspect you could earn a reward of up to $1,000. “Say It Here” with Amarillo Crime Stoppers.