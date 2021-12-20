Amarillo Crime Stoppers ‘Stolen Auto Day’ – 2012 Nissan Altima

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help finding a white 2012 Nissan Altima, which was reported stolen on Friday, Dec. 3.

According to the Crime Stoppers, the car was stolen from the 3300 block of Amarillo Blvd. E. It should display Texas License, LSG-9634, and the last six of the VIN are 515308.

If you know the location of this trailer or know who stole it, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit your tip by using the P3 tips app.

The Crime Stoppers stated that if your anonymous tip leads to the recovery and/or the arrest of the suspect you could earn a reward of up to $1,000. “Say It Here” with Amarillo Crime Stoppers.