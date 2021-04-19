Amarillo Crime Stoppers ‘Stolen Auto Day’ – 2012 Chevrolet 2500

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help finding a white 2012 Chevrolet 2500 pickup for this week’s “Stolen Auto Day”. This vehicle was reported stolen from the 2100 block of S. Van Buren on Monday, April 12.

The truck should display Texas license BP8-9745 and the last six of the VIN are 206356.

If you know the location of this vehicle or know who stole it, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit your tip by using the P3 tips app. If your anonymous tip leads to the recovery and/or the arrest of the suspect, APD said you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

“Say It Here” with Amarillo Crime Stoppers.