AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help finding a 2011 blue Nissan Altima for this week’s “Stolen Auto Day,” which was reported stolen on Saturday, Sept. 17.

According to Crime Stoppers, the vehicle was reported stolen from the 1000 block of South Williams. It should display a Texas license, RTJ-1372, and the last six of the VIN are 155919.

If you know the location of this vehicle or know who stole it, officials asked that you call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. Officials said that you could also submit your tip by using the P3 tips app.

The Crime Stoppers stated that if your anonymous tip leads to the recovery and/or the arrest of the suspect you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.